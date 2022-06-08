CONTEST: Win Tickets to the Rolling Stones ‘Unzipped’

Fans of the Rolling Stones will be in rock n’ roll paradise when a new exhibit dedicated entirely to the band opens in Winnipeg this weekend.

Unzipped is an international exhibition devoted to the legendary rockers and will make its second Canadian stop at Expo Live! at Portage Place.

The seven-week limited run will span June 11 to July 31 at the new exhibition venue operated by True North Sports + Entertainment in the former Staples location.

