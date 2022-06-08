Winnipeg Keeps It Real with New Brand Campaign

A new place brand campaign — that was two years in the making — is keeping it real to market Winnipeg to the world.

Winnipeg: Made from what’s real was unveiled Wednesday ahead of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce State of the City luncheon at the RBC Convention Centre.

Economic Development Winnipeg launched the campaign in partnership with Travel Manitoba to market the city abroad and attract more talent, investment and visitors to Winnipeg.

“There has always been a realness and sincerity to how Winnipeggers talk about this city and whether you visit here or live here, there is a great story to tell,” said Dayna Spiring, president and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg.

“What our research found is that Winnipeggers are proud of the ingenuity, creativity and industriousness of our city. We build exceptional things here, we invest in them, we protect them and we need to celebrate them.”

EDW says the campaign aims to “spark a new narrative for Winnipeg.” Beginning today, the brand will be rolled out in a campaign across movie theatres, television, digital and social media channels.

“I think about the one-of-a-kind, world-class attractions and projects that draw attention and accolades from the likes of TIME magazine and the Intelligent Community Forum,” Spiring added. “Others see that Winnipeg is offering something special and we need to start talking like we deserve it, because we do.”

Both organizations worked with local advertising agency McKim.Sherpa to develop the creative approach to the new place brand.

Watch the campaign video: