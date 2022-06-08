Winnipeg Woman Accused of Putting Newborn Who Later Died in Garbage Bin

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — A woman has been charged with manslaughter after a newborn was found dead in a garbage bin.

“This is somebody that was born and discarded, has no chance of living a fulfilling life,” Const. Claude Chancy with Winnipeg police said Wednesday.

Jeanene Rosa Moar, 31, is also charged with concealing the body of a child.

Chancy said police were notified on May 3 that there was a baby girl in a garbage bin in a back lane.

Investigators believe the infant was born at a home nearby, he said. Chancy did not say how recently the child had been born or how long the girl had been in the bin. He did say investigators believe she was alive when she was placed there.

Moar was arrested a few days later and brought to hospital before being taken into custody.

Chancy said it is not common for police to investigate a newborn’s death.

“It’s extremely traumatic for the family. It’s extremely traumatic for the community at large,” he said.

“It’s traumatic for the first responders.”

Watch Wednesday’s news conference: