North Whiteshell Gradually Reopening After Flooding

Local cottage owners and permanent residents can begin returning to the North Whiteshell Provincial Park area on Friday.

The province says road access will once again reopen beginning at 1 p.m. for local traffic only, including commercial operators and clients. Day users and campers are still not allowed in the area.

Campgrounds and access points will remain barricaded due to flood waters and potentially unsafe conditions.

“Flood conditions continue to persist and pose a risk to public safety, and all visitors are reminded to check and carefully monitor conditions prior to heading to the Whiteshell and all other provincial parks,” the province said in a release on Thursday.

The reopening of Highway 307 in the area rescinds the May closure of Sylvia Lake, Eleanor Lake, Otter Falls, Dorothy Lake, Barrier Bay and Nutimik Lake.

Temporary traffic signals will be in place to ensure traffic safety in an area of single-lane traffic that has been raised to provide access. Other locations of single-lane traffic with sufficient visibility will be controlled by “yield to oncoming traffic” signage. Travellers are advised to expect delays and proceed with caution on these temporary roadways, drive to the conditions and abide by signals and signage.

Manitobans are advised to check and monitor conditions before heading to provincial parks.