The Red River Ex is Back to Kick Off an Epic Summer

The following is a sponsored advertorial on behalf of Red River Ex.

The wait is over! Manitoba’s favourite summer event – The Red River Ex is BACK. After two long years, the world’s largest travelling carnival (North American Midway Entertainment) will be making its way to Winnipeg with over 50 rides. You do not want to miss the most-awaited summer fair.

The Red River Ex will run from June 17 to June 26, returning with the most-awaited rides, games, attractions, and exciting NEW additions for 2022. All-time favourites like the EXtreme Dogs, DooDoo The Clown, and High Divers are also making a thrilling comeback. Don’t forget the delicious food – corn dogs, cotton candy, mini donuts, cheesy pizzas, and more – the ultimate treats for your taste buds!

The Ex is taking the country vibe to a whole other level. Visitors can take in new rodeo additions, bull riding and barrel racing. Star dog trainers, The Canine Circus, along with Jennifer and Daiquiri, will be there – both featured on Canada’s Got Talent! Audiences can also experience Chainsaw Carvers, a new Double-Decker Merry-Go-Round, and Raptor Run! Of course, along with all of your favourite rides too.

But wait, there’s more…there will be TWO music stages, showcasing double the talent, twice the variety of acts, as well as an exciting Comedy Night on Thursday, June 23. From Blues and Metal Night to Rock and Country Special, there is something for everyone. Visitors can enjoy over 200 hours of LIVE music. The Red River Ex is supporting local artists and promoting their unique talents.

The night sky will sparkle at the firework shows on Saturday nights, scheduled for June 18 and June 25. Prepare to be dazed!

We are beyond ready to jump in on the hype at the Ex this summer, are you?

Advance gate admission tickets are $12.50 and offer you FREE access to see all of the concerts, animals, attractions, and activities you crave. Advance Pay-One-Price wristbands are just $42 and provide you with all the midway rides you can ride PLUS the gate admission. Buy it in advance and save up to 32% or up to $20 per person. Kids six and under always enjoy FREE gate admissions.

Advance tickets are available online at www.redriverex.com, at Safeway, Sobeys, Northern Stores, North Mart, Circle K, Giant Tiger, and Valu-Lots.

See you there!