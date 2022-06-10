Outdoor Play Area Opens at HSC Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — A new outdoor play area at the Health Sciences Centre is now operational for children and adolescents in the acute inpatient unit for mental health.

The new space officially opened Friday for kids admitted to the unit to be able to exercise and enjoy the outdoors.

“A safe and welcoming outdoor area is essential to providing proper care to our patients,” said Val Mondor, program director, mental health, HSC Winnipeg.

“This new space, which includes areas for team sports, independent workouts and yoga, will give kids a place to exercise and enjoy the outdoors.”

Corporate and private donors contributed $425,000 to the Children’s Hospital Foundation to help the play area become a reality.