Free Provincial Park Access, Fishing This Weekend

Manitobans can visit any of the province’s parks this weekend free of charge, while also casting a fishing line without a licence.

“Spanning more than four million hectares of land and water, Manitoba’s provincial parks have something for everyone,” said Environment, Climate and Parks Minister Jeff Wharton.

“Whatever adventure piques your interest — whether it’s hiking, going for a picnic, mountain biking, using an accessible trail, canoeing or beyond — you are sure to find what you’re looking for in one of our incredible provincial parks.”

Vehicle permits won’t be required from Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12. However, regular fees still apply for provincial campgrounds. On June 11 and 12, anglers can fish without a licence provincewide, except in national parks where a federal fishing licence is still required.

Park visitors are advised to monitor provincial park conditions for closures and advisories due to flooding or weather conditions.