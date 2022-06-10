Manitoba Reimbursing Ukrainian Refugees for Federal Medical Exams

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government will reimburse Ukrainian refugees who paid for a federal immigration medical examination as a qualification for arriving in Canada.

Federal immigration rules require visa holders under the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel program to have an immigration medical exam conducted by a federally designated physician after their arrival in Canada.

“Since the beginning of the brutal war aggression against Ukraine, our government has offered our unwavering support for the Ukrainian people and offered safety and refuge to Ukrainians suffering unimaginable loss,” said Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson.

“We will continue to welcome Ukrainians to Manitoba with open hearts and open arms, and will continue to support them with a full range of provincial services to address their needs.”

Individuals who previously paid for their immigration medical examination in Manitoba can contact the claims unit patient enquiry by phone at (204) 786-7367 or email at [email protected]. To apply for the refund, individuals will need to provide their name, address, personal health identification number (PHIN) nine-digit health number, and receipt from the physician’s office.

Manitoba has welcomed more than 1,700 Ukrainian nationals to the provincial reception centre to date.

Updates on the province’s response efforts and resources available for Ukrainian refugees can be found at Manitoba4Ukraine.ca.