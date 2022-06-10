Watershed Districts Program Sees Funding Increase

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s Watershed Districts Program is receiving a $570,000 boost in provincial funding this year.

The program is a voluntary partnership between Manitoba and municipal governments based on local, grassroots decision-making. The province partners with 14 watershed districts in the program.

In total, the province is increasing its investment in the program by $3 million, for a total of $6.4 million.

Aside from an increase in program funding, the Manitoba government is establishing the Manitoba Watershed Districts Capacity Fund, administered in trust by The Winnipeg Foundation. Annual revenues from the new $2.5 million fund will provide a stable source of funding to support technical work, operations, communications, governance and watershed planning efforts for districts and the Manitoba Association of Watersheds.

“Part of our vision is to ensure that Manitoba’s watershed districts have the tools and resources they need to be effective managers of water and land throughout the province, and this newly established fund is a critical resource to help us accomplish this goal,” said Garry Wasylowski, MAW board chair.

As of April, 109 municipalities were partners in the program, covering 88,438 square kilometres of municipal Manitoba.