Three Teens Facing Charges in Winnipeg Schoolyard Assault

Three teens are facing charges after an assault in a Winnipeg schoolyard on Thursday night.

Police were called to the 100 block of Ellen Street at around 9 p.m., where a victim was reported on the ground and being kicked in the head by a group of people.

Air 1 was deployed and coordinated with officers on the ground to locate the suspects in the area of McDermot Avenue and Frances Street.

A female in her teens was taken to hospital in stable condition with serious upper-body injuries.

Police took all three suspects into custody, while also seizing a knife and drugs during their arrests.

The suspects and victim were previously known to each other and attended the school grounds together before the attack.

Three female youths, aged 12, 13 and 15, are facing various charges.