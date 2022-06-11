Brandon University Opens City’s First Pride Crosswalk

A rainbow-coloured crosswalk opened Friday at Brandon University to kick off Pride Week.

The crosswalk connects Harvest Hall with the John E. Robbins Library in the heart of the BU campus.

“Not very long ago, certainly in my own lifetime, this type of installation would have been unthinkable,” said BU provost and vice-president (academic) Kofi Campbell. “This is a reminder of how far we have come, but the fact that this is the first in Brandon reminds us how far we have to go as well.”

Campbell was joined by Aly Wowchuk and Logan Praznik from Brandon Pride for the official ribbon cutting.

Along with the crosswalk, Brandon University will be planting a Pride garden nearby. A Pride flag will also be flying for the month of June on campus, along with the Trans flag.

“These are permanent symbols of inclusion and welcoming at BU… these symbols are important,” Campbell added.

Pride Week will culminate next Saturday, June 18 with a rally at Brandon City Hall starting at noon.