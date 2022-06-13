CMHR Expanding Summer Hours, Brings Back Free Admission Night

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is expanding its hours for the summer, while also bringing back a popular free admission night.

The CMHR will offer free admission after 5 p.m. on Fridays (excluding Canada Day). In addition, free admission will be available to the museum’s new level 1 exhibition, Behind Racism: Challenging the Way We Think, which opened at the end of May and runs until October.

The museum will now be open to the public on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and operate six days per week instead of five.

Canada Day hours will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a special $5 admission price.