Kayaker Locates Human Remains on Shores of Lake Winnipeg

Manitoba RCMP are investigating the discovery of human remains made by a kayaker on a bank of Lake Winnipeg.

Police were called last Saturday just before 1 p.m. to the scene north of Highway 12 near Road 103 North in the Grand Marais area of the RM of St. Clements.

Officers were only able to access the location by boat and transported a forensic anthropologist to the scene, who determined the remains were human.

The remains were removed and are awaiting autopsy. No identity has been confirmed.

RCMP continue to investigate.