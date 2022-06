Michael Bublé to Perform in Winnipeg in October

Canadian crooner Michael Bublé and his Higher tour will roll into Winnipeg this fall.

The Grammy-winning, multi-platinum entertainer will play Canada Life Centre on Friday, October 7.

Bublé will travel to 11 Canadian cities as part of his tour, which kicks off in Vancouver and wraps up in Moncton, NB.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.