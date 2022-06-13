Woman’s Remains Found in RM of West St. Paul

Manitoba RCMP are investigating the discovery of a woman’s remains in the RM of West St. Paul.

Police were alerted on June 6 to the remains in a field east of Highway 8, close to Grassmere Road.

They were able to determine the deceased was a woman between the ages of 40 to 50.

She has since been identified as Lori Ann Mancheese, 53, from Ebb and Flow First Nation.

RCMP are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death, but say it appears to be non-criminal in nature.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red River North RCMP at (204) 482-1222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.