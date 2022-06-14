‘Great Tastes of Manitoba’ Receives $60K in Funding

A longstanding local cooking show is receiving $60,000 in combined provincial-federal funding to produce its 33rd season.

“Great Tastes of Manitoba” spotlights nutritious, affordable and delicious foods produced by Manitoba farmers.

The show, hosted by broadcaster Dez Daniels, will benefit from funding through the Ag Action Manitoba program under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

“The show is an industry-led collaborative initiative that was established in 1991 and has evolved to a full digital brand providing information on food production practices and local food to help bridge the gap between consumers and local farmers,” the province said in a release.

GTOM airs Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. on CTV Winnipeg.