Manitoba’s Premier Remains Least Popular in Canada

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has widened the gap in her place as the country’s least popular provincial leader.

A new Angus Reid poll released Tuesday has Stefanson with a 23 percent approval rating, down two points from March.

“Since ascending to the premier’s seat in the wake of Brian Pallister’s resignation, no higher than one-quarter of Manitobans have approved of Stefanson,” pollsters said in their findings.

“In the last two quarters, two-in-five have strongly disapproved of her performance as premier. Lately, she’s come under criticism for Manitoba’s minimum wage, which will be the lowest in the country by the fall. Her response is that the current labour shortage should raise the wage itself, a stance panned by labour leaders in the province.”

The Tory leader was also recently banned from attending any future Pride Winnipeg events as a result of not taking part in the event’s march earlier this month.

The second-least popular premier in the country is Alberta’s Jason Kenney at 32 percent and up two points from March.