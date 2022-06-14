Ronnie Wood Pop-Up Gallery Opening Downtown

An art gallery dedicated to the works of legendary Rolling Stones’ guitarist Ronnie Wood is opening up in downtown Winnipeg.

True North Square will house the Ronnie Wood Pop-Up Gallery, featuring nearly 50 of Wood’s pieces spanning from 1987 to 2021.

The gallery comes as a complement to the recently-opened Rolling Stones UNZIPPED exhibit at the nearby Expo! Live at Portage Place.

“Ronnie Wood is as much an accomplished artist as he is a legendary guitarist,” said Kevin Donnelly, sr. vice-president of venues & entertainment with True North Sports + Entertainment.

“His artistic talents are legitimate, his collection vast, and each piece, not only impressive, but many of them also serve as pieces of Stones history. This is a rare opportunity to be face to face with his highly valued and sought-after originals.”

Winnipeg is only the second Canadian exhibition of Wood’s art, which comes directly from Kitchener, Ontario.

The gallery will open to the public on Tuesday, June 21 on the lower level of 225 Carlton, True North Square’s residential tower. It will offer both walk-in and private viewings throughout the summer.