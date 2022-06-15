Officer Fires at Suspect as Police Vehicle Rammed: RCMP

A Winnipeg man has been charged with attempted murder after ramming his vehicle into an RCMP cruiser near Portage la Prairie.

Just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, RCMP received a call about a break and enter at a business in Portage. Officers then spotted the suspect vehicle nearby on Highway 1 and attempted to pull it over.

During the chase, the suspect rammed the police vehicle several times and tried to run it off the road, which caused the RCMP cruiser to become pinned between the vehicle and the trailer it was towing.

The officer was able to exit the cruiser as the suspect swerved one last time towards them before fleeing. During the incident, the officer fired upon the suspect, causing non-life-threatening injuries. The officer suffered minor injuries.

The 27-year-old man was arrested shortly afterwards for multiple offences. He was taken to hospital, where he remains.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified and police continue to investigate.