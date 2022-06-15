Historic Bronze Bell Stolen from Church Near Dauphin

Manitoba RCMP are looking into the theft of a historical bronze bell from a Dauphin-area church that dates back to the 1890s.

Police were notified last Sunday by the director of the Trembowla Cross of Freedom Museum, located about 20 kilometres northwest of Dauphin, that their bell tower had been knocked over and the church bell was stolen.

The theft occurred sometime between May 29 and June 12. Several bronze memorial plaques were also stolen from in front of the buildings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dauphin RCMP are (204) 622-5020 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.