Free Yoga in Memorial Park on Thursday

Grab your yoga mat and head down to Memorial Park on Thursday.

Canada Life is hosting a free yoga session with a certified YogaFit Canada trainer from 12:15 – 12:45 p.m.

The event is a way for downtown office workers, or any member of the public, to fit in a mental and physical break during their workday.

Yoga will be held on the south side of the park, located at 219 Memorial Boulevard.

More than 100 people are expected to attend. The first 50 participants will receive a free yoga mat and water bottle.

For each person who attends, Canada Life will donate $50 (up to $15,000) to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Registration can be made online. Check-in will begin at noon.