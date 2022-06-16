Air Source Heat Pump Incentive Program Launched

There’s a new incentive to get Manitobans to upgrade their heating system to a more energy-efficient alternative.

Efficiency Manitoba has launched an air source heat pump program, providing up to $1.65 per square foot of heated space to eligible homeowners and small business owners.

“Installing this energy-efficient heating and cooling technology can reduce heating costs by up to 30% when compared to an electric furnace,” said Colleen Kuruluk, CEO of Efficiency Manitoba.

“These persisting bill savings, in combination with our upfront financial incentive, help to make air source heat pumps and their resulting energy savings more accessible and affordable for Manitobans.”

Air source heat pumps work as both a heating and cooling system and are designed to efficiently regulate indoor air temperature.

In a 1,600-square-foot space, the program provides an incentive of up to $2,640. On an energy bill, the cost savings could be about $500 per year in a home of the same size.

To utilize the program, customers need to work with a registered Efficiency Manitoba air source heat pump supplier.