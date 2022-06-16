Home » News » Habitat for Humanity Presents New Homes to 10 Winnipeg Families

Habitat for Humanity Presents New Homes to 10 Winnipeg Families

June 16, 2022 6:56 PM | News


Habitat for Humanity - House Keys

A family receives the keys to their new Habitat for Humanity home on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (HABITAT FOR HUMANITY MANITOBA / HANDOUT)

Ten Winnipeg families have received the keys to their new homes.

Habitat for Humanity held the grand opening for the Templeton Avenue Development on Thursday during an announcement at the RBC Convention Centre.

The duplex homes all have a minimum 25 percent reduction in energy consumption and are free of carbon emissions. One home has accessibility features to accommodate a child with a hearing impairment. Many of the families who will move in immigrated to Canada within the last two decades.

“Habitat for Humanity Manitoba is extremely pleased to celebrate and welcome these Habitat families into their new homes,” said Sandy Hopkins, CEO, Habitat for Humanity Manitoba. “We are grateful for the continued funding and support from CMHC (Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation).

Hopkins said the new housing development was made a reality with the help of federal funding, sponsors, donors and volunteers.

Templeton Avenue Development

The Templeton Avenue Development (CMHC)


