Manitoba Hydro Workers to Go on Strike

Manitoba Hydro workers have served notice through their union that they plan to go on strike beginning Friday.

Members of Unifor Local 681 advised the Crown corporation on Thursday they will strike province-wide starting at 6:30 a.m.

“Customers should know that Manitoba Hydro has a contingency plan in place to respond to natural gas emergencies and protect public safety during the strike, including responding to natural gas leaks or other emergency repairs,” the public utility said in a release. “However, non-emergency gas work will be delayed.”

Hydro says customers may have to reschedule meter exchanges and appliance inspections. Customers calling regarding issues with natural gas water heaters, ranges, dryers, or furnaces will be directed to contact a local appliance dealer or repair shop.

Approximately 230 natural gas workers are represented by the union.

Hydro added they are committed to continuing discussions with Unifor and the collective bargaining process.