Goldeyes Sign Pitcher Bryan Blanton

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed right-handed pitcher Bryan Blanton to the roster.

Blanton, 26, made 10 relief appearances earlier this season for the High-A South Atlantic League’s Hudson Valley Renegades (New York Yankees).

The Albemarle, North Carolina native struck out 13 batters in 13.2 innings pitched. Prior to this season, Blanton last pitched in 2019 where he posted a 2.91 ERA and 67 combined strikeouts in 46.1 innings at three levels of the Yankees’ organization. Blanton’s slider and curveball averaged more than 2,600 and 2,900 rpms respectively in 2019.

Earlier this week, the Goldeyes acquired rookie infielder Brandon Bohning from the Pioneer League’s Missoula PaddleHeads in exchange for future considerations.

Last Sunday, the Fish traded infielder Andrew Martinez to the Frontier League’s Ottawa Titans in exchange for a player to be named later.

Additionally, the Goldeyes have activated right-handed pitcher Zac Ryan from the inactive list.