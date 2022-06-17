Three Arrested in Catalytic Converter Theft Investigation

A fourth-month investigation by Winnipeg police into the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles has resulted in three arrests.

Police dubbed the investigation “Project Precious,” after the precious and lucrative metals found in the composition of a catalytic converter.

Officers were led to a scrapyard believed to be purchasing stolen catalytic converters. Police say both the buyers and the sellers of the stolen devices were profiting financially.

Winnipeg police, along with officers from the Springfield police, executed a search warrant at a business in the 2200 block of Springfield Road on June 2.

Officers seized 13 catalytic converters, $12,500 in cash, transactional documents and a number of drugs, including 9.4 grams of cocaine, approximately 300 grams of cannabis and 2,400 mg psilocybin. The combined street value of the drugs is estimated to be $1,500.

Three adults were taken into custody, and the following items were seized during this investigation:

Two men from Anola, aged 35 and 48, are facing several charges and were released pending a court date.

Robert Jeffries Lytle, 43, of Winnipeg, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failing to comply with a release order.

He remains in custody.