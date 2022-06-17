Cheer Board Honours Late Kai Madsen Through Memorial Scholarship

The Christmas Cheer Board has launched a memorial scholarship in honour of its former executive director, Kai Madsen.

The Kai Madsen Memorial Scholarship will help Winnipeg high school students continue their post-secondary education.

“After Kai’s passing, the board of directors looked for the best way to honour his memory,” said executive director Shawna Bell. “We also heard from so many people across the city and beyond. After speaking with the family, we felt the best way to remember Kai was to work with the Winnipeg Foundation to establish this scholarship.”

Through the scholarship, students living in the inner-city and enrolled in the Winnipeg School Division will be able to apply. The Winnipeg Foundation is a partner in the endeavour and will administer the grant.

“The financial costs of post-secondary education are often a barrier for young people pursuing their dreams,” Bell added. “Through this scholarship, Kai’s love of Winnipeg lives on, helping inner-city students achieve their education goals.”

Madsen had been involved with the Cheer Board for five decades. He retired from the organization in 2021 and then passed away later that year.

The Cheer Board has also administered another annual scholarship since 1999 in honour of Byrdye Beckel, who was the executive director before Madsen.