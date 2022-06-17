Manitoba Commits $16M to PCH Training, Recruitment

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is spending more than $16 million to increase staffing and training in personal care homes.

The funding will support the recruitment and hiring of more than 350 health-care aides, create 72 new positions for registered nurses and licensed practical nurses.

“This investment will increase staffing within the personal care home sector provincewide and build on our government’s commitment to implement all of the recommendations set out in the Stevenson Review,” said Health Minister Audrey Gordon on Friday.

The funds will also establish medical leads to provide leadership and guidance to PCH medical services, and allocate $1.5 million in tuition supports and direct care staff recruitment incentives.