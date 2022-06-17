92-Year-Old Priest Charged with Assault in Historic Manitoba Residential School Case

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Manitoba RCMP say a 92-year-old priest has been charged after a decade-long investigation into the Fort Alexander Residential School northeast of Winnipeg.

Arthur Masse was charged with one count of indecent assault on a 10-year-old girl.

The school was opened in 1905 in the community of Fort Alexander, which later became the Sagkeeng First Nation.

The school closed in 1970.

Mounties have said that officers with the major crime unit began looking into the residential school in 2010 and a criminal investigation began the following year.

Police have said the investigation involved reviewing archived records of the school, including student and employee lists.