Whiteshell State of Emergency Extended

The state of local emergency due to flooding in Whiteshell Provincial Park has been extended.

The province said Friday that despite improving conditions, water levels on the Winnipeg River and surrounding lakes and streams remain unusually high.

The current state of local emergency was to expire on Sunday but has been pushed until at least July 18.

“Manitoba Parks is continuously evaluating the situation and will rescind the order if it is no longer required,” the province said in a release.

Manitoba Parks is continuing the evacuation order of Whiteshell Provincial Park’s Betula Lake area, including all cottage subdivisions, commercial area, group use, day use, recreational and picnic areas, playgrounds, trails and beaches.

It’s unclear when Provincial Road 307 in the area will reopen to traffic.