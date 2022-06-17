Explore Winnipeg’s Colourful Floral Gardens This Summer

A self-guided garden tour map has been launched to feature some of the City of Winnipeg’s best and brightest floral gardens.

The Year of the Garden celebration kicked off Friday with a ceremony at Kildonan Park.

“We’re truly so excited to help Winnipeggers enjoy the gardens we carefully and proudly plant each year,” said Dave Domke, Winnipeg’s manager of parks and open space. “These feature gardens are among our most treasured, and we can’t wait to have Winnipeggers visit and enjoy them all summer long.”

Year of the Garden 2022, headed by the Canada Garden Council, will bring together hundreds of municipalities, community organizations, and hobby gardeners across the country in celebrating Canada’s rich garden heritage and vibrant garden culture.

Winnipeg’s map includes 23 gardens from all areas of the city that feature unique, sentimental, or particularly flourishing floral displays.

The city says because planting was late this year, the best time to enjoy the full blooms may not be until early July.