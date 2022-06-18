Manitoba Contributes $38K to Eastman Police Agencies

The Manitoba government is providing $38,000 to two eastern police detachments to purchase equipment to combat crime in the region.

The Steinbach RCMP will receive $20,500 and the Manitoba East District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team (CREST) will receive $17,500.

The investment through the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund will be used in Steinbach to purchase surveillance equipment, including digital and thermal imaging cameras.

CREST will use their funding for intelligence-based investigations into drugs, property crime and serious, prolific offenders within rural communities.

“We’re thankful to the province for the continuing support of the RCMP as we work tirelessly to keep Manitobans safe,” said Chief Superintendent Rob Hill, acting commanding officer, Manitoba RCMP.

“(The) funding will be beneficial in our communities in so many ways including significantly assisting officers in investigating property crime.”