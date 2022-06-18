The Forks Turning the Page on Canada Day Festivities

In what’s traditionally known as Winnipeg’s largest Canada Day celebration, The Forks says this year will be different.

If the last two years of the pandemic weren’t different enough given gathering restrictions and other public health orders, this July 1st will see The Forks take a new approach to celebrating Canada’s birthday.

“A New Day at The Forks” comes after months of roundtable discussions to hear from the community, specifically Indigenous Peoples, newcomers, and youth regarding what Canada Day could look like at The Forks.

“We are humbled and grateful for the honesty and vulnerability that was shared over the past few months as we explored how to move forward with July 1st at The Forks,” said Sara Stasiuk, CEO, The Forks North Portage Partnership.

“We acknowledge the anger and hurt Indigenous communities are feeling, and we know we have a role to play in the healing process. We’re beginning by listening to what we heard, and by offering a day that focuses on sharing space, telling stories, and building understanding. This is only a beginning, and something we will continue to build on with community support.”

Officials say the day will showcase a culturally rich opportunity for gathering with the intent to acknowledge what they heard from those discussions, while bringing people together to learn from each other and celebrate the community’s connectedness.

The public will have the opportunity to take part in rich multicultural experiences, with family-friendly activities, including soccer and basketball tournaments, pow wow dancers, drummers, craft stations, theatre performances and live music by local artists.

The CN Field will be the site of food trucks, storytelling tents, site tours, games, a bike valet and other activities.

Fireworks won’t be held this year, but will be re-evaluated for 2023, The Forks says.

A schedule of events and times can be found at TheForks.com.