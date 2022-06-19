Manitoba Marathon Cut Short Due to Heat

WINNIPEG — Organizers of the Manitoba Marathon pulled the plug on the annual event Sunday due to heat and humidity.

The call was made at around 8:15 a.m. and runners were told to make their way back to IG Field, where the race began at 7 a.m.

“Unfortunately, due to extreme heat and circumstances out of our control, the 44th annual Manitoba Marathon is officially cancelled,” organizers said in a statement.

“A collective decision made in consultation with the Manitoba Marathon medical team and our executive director was made to ensure the safety of our runners and volunteers.”

Buses were being used to shuttle runners back to the starting point, while some decided to continue on with the race at their own risk.

Sunday’s marathon was the first full event since the start of the pandemic.

“All those participants who were not able to make their distance today, will be moved to the virtual platform. You can choose to run at your own pace,” the statement continued.

The forecasted high in Winnipeg today is 36°C, with the humidex making it feel closer to 44. By 9 a.m., it was already 26°C.