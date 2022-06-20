Big Wreck to Headline Morden Corn & Apple Festival

Canadian rockers Big Wreck will headline this summer’s Morden Corn & Apple Festival.

The band recently recorded 15 new songs during their time in the studio throughout the pandemic.

“We are really excited to finally unveil our headline entertainment for the 2022 Corn & Apple Festival,” said festival executive director Tim Hodge on Monday.

“We’ve been planning and working towards this for the past two years, and it’s wonderful to be able to make an announcement and get people excited for this August. Big Wreck have been synonymous with Canadian rock more than two decades and are going to put on an amazing show.”

The band’s new tunes are being split over three five-track eps, with the first set, dubbed “7.1,” released in 2021. “7.2” came out last Friday, while “7.3” will hit streaming services later this year.

Big Wreck his the stage on Saturday, August 27. Snake Oil will play the night before, performing their acclaimed “Ikons of Rock” show.

The Morden Corn & Festival runs August 26-28 and attracts approximately 80,000 annual visitors to the city.