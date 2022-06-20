MITT Doubles Welder Program Capacity

A new state-of-the-art welding shop at Manitoba Institute of Trades and Technology (MITT) has doubled the program’s capacity.

The $4.5 million expansion opened Monday and features a 6,500-square-foot addition to the south wing of its Henlow campus.

“We are so pleased to open this expansion to the weld shop,” said Ray Karasevich, president and CEO, MITT.

“We hear from industry every week that there is a critical shortage of welders in the labour force and know this space will make room for more students at the high school and post-secondary levels as well as short-term training specifically for industry.”

The existing weld shop was also expanded by 4,000 square feet and includes 36 new welding stations and space serving as flex use for numerous programs to learn aspects of advanced manufacturing. It will serve both secondary and post-secondary programs as well as industry.

The expansion is the largest by MITT in more than 20 years.