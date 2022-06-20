New Vet Program to Improve Animal Care in Manitoba’s North

A new program is funding animal healthcare in northern Manitoba communities.

The province is committing $750,000 to the One Health Program, a five-year veterinary outreach program to address animal health gaps and create opportunities for improved and accessible care in remote and Indigenous communities across Manitoba.

The grant is being matched by an equal contribution from the Winnipeg Humane Society for a total of $1.5 million over five years. WHS donors are also contributing $450,000 over three years.

“We strive to build long-term relationships with communities across Manitoba; our goal is to build trust, learn and reconcile, and co-create and deliver community-engaged One Health programming,” said Jessica Miller, CEO, Winnipeg Humane Society, which is administering the program.

“It is important we focus on the link between animal and human health and well-being. Launching a program like this is not something one organization can do alone. It is only through our many allies and partners we have been able to bring this to fruition.”

The program is being developed in collaboration with Manitoba’s Office of the Chief Veterinarian, Winnipeg Humane Society, Manitoba Veterinary Medical Association and other partners.