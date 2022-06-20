Police Seize $100K+ Worth of Fentanyl from Winnipeg Home

Winnipeg police arrested two people last Friday and seized more than $100,000 worth of fentanyl on Charles Street.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home believed to be used for trafficking fentanyl and containing firearms.

Police located a loaded sawed-off shotgun with ammunition, various types of ammunition, three digital scales and 528.5 grams of fentanyl. Different typed of cookware was also seized, which was contaminated with a substance believed to be drug residue.

Two Winnipeg men, aged 37 and 47, are facing multiple charges.

They were released from custody pending a court date.