Betula Lake Area Reopening to Locals

The Betula Lake area in Whiteshell Provincial Park will reopen to local traffic today at noon.

The end of the evacuation order also coincides with the opening of Provincial Road 307, which was closed in May due to flooding.

Traffic near Betula Lake will be restricted to cottagers, permanent residents, and clients of commercial operations. PR 307 will open from the south only (through Rennie and past White Lake). The highway to the north of Betula Lake will remain closed due to high water on the highway and the northern access point will remain barricaded.

“Park residents returning to Betula Lake may encounter floodwaters on roadways and should proceed with caution and drive to the conditions,” the province said in a release.

“Travellers should proceed to the area during daylight hours and be aware that conditions may change with environmental factors such as precipitation and wind. The Betula Lake pump house will be operating under a boil water order until the water can be tested.”

The province says the state of local emergency for Whiteshell Provincial Park remains in place due to lingering high water levels and expires on July 18.