Teens Charged in Shooting at Red River Ex

Winnipeg police have arrested three teens following a shooting at the Red River Ex grounds on Monday.

Police were called to the 3900 block of Portage Avenue at around 7 p.m. where a 16-year-old boy was being treated by on-site medical staff. The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition and was later upgraded to stable condition.

Officers investigating the incident pulled over a taxi cab about 20 minutes later in the area of Tyndall Avenue and Burrows Avenue, where three people were taken into custody. A loaded handgun was also recovered.

Police believe the shooting occurred after an altercation between the parties.

A 17-year-old Winnipeg boy has been charged with several offences, including aggravated assault and weapons-related charges.

A 15-year-old Winnipeg girl has also been charged with numerous offences, while a 17-year-old Winnipeg boy is facing a charge of aggravated assault.

Police continue to investigate.