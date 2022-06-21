Goldeyes Sign Outfielder Tristan Pompey

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed outfielder Tristan Pompey to the roster.

Pompey last played in 2021, splitting time at three levels of the Miami Marlins’ organization. The New Westminster, B.C. native hit .195 with 17 runs scored, four doubles, one home run, and 16 RBI in 56 games, and reached the Triple-A level for the first time in his career.

The Goldeyes on Tuesday also announced they have traded left-handed pitcher Jaylen Smith to the Frontier League’s Tri-City ValleyCats in exchange for future considerations, and right-handed pitcher Jose Vasquez to the Frontier League’s Trois-Rivieres Aigles in exchange for future considerations.

The Goldeyes open a three-game series against the Cleburne Railroaders tonight at The Depot at Cleburne Station. Winnipeg returns home on Tuesday, June 28 when they host the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Shaw Park.