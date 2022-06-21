Investigations Underway After Two Employees Accused of Abuse at a Winnipeg Care Home

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Investigations are underway into allegations of abuse by two health-care aides involving more than a dozen residents at a personal care home.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said in a statement Tuesday that the allegations were first brought forward in February to management at Extendicare Oakview Place.

The authority said it first became aware of the allegations earlier this month when a staff member directly approached them.

The allegations affect as many as 15 residents in the home.

The health authority said it contacted police when they were made aware of the allegations and have also met with executives of the company that runs the home.

Police confirmed an investigation is underway, but said no further information is available at this time.

Extendicare, which operates care homes in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, said an internal investigation began when management was first notified of the allegations.

It said only one family was notified of the allegations, but the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority was not immediately made aware.

“It is completely unacceptable that this did not take place. For that, we unreservedly apologize to the residents, their families and to the Winnipeg regional Health Authority,” Sandra Goers, Extendicare’s director of operational quality for Western Canada and regional director in Manitoba, said in a statement.

“We are deeply sorry for the distress we know many in our community are feeling right now.”

Goers committed to sharing the results of any and all investigations with residents and families once they are made available.

Extendicare said the staff involved in the allegations are not working in the home.

The home has new management and families of residents who are the subject of the alleged abuse have been contacted.

Gina Trinidad, who is the chief operating officer for community health services and long-term care at the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, says the focus will be on supporting families and residents.

She said that since learning of the allegations, the health authority has conducted unannounced visits to ensure the safety and well-being of residents in care.