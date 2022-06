A suspect who Winnipeg police identified as being responsible for a homicide earlier this year has died.

Police say investigators identified a man connected to the death of Norman Nigel Bird, 29, in the January 29 incident in the 600 block of Main Street.

Bird was found seriously injured and succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Investigators discovered that the 30-year-old Winnipeg man responsible for the death had died from an unrelated medical event in May 2022.