Children’s Hospital Foundation Launches $75M Fundraising Campaign

WINNIPEG — The Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba has launched its largest fundraising campaign ever.

The goal is to raise $75 million over five years for HSC Children’s Hospital and the Children’s Hospital Research Institute of Manitoba (CHRIM).

“Manitobans are incredibly generous when they know there is a need,” said Stefano Grande, president and CEO, Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba, during the campaign’s launch at True North Square on Wednesday.

“We have seen this firsthand with donors supporting the new Travis Price Children’s Heart Centre and the new Child & Adolescent Mental Health outdoor play space, both part of the $75M Better Futures campaign, and funded almost entirely while donors had the added pressures of COVID-19 to manage. Now, we are inviting the whole community to make a difference for the thousands of kids who urgently need safe, culturally sensitive hospital care each year.”

Since the campaign’s soft launch in 2019, more than 70 percent of the fundraising goal has been met.

The campaign will fund children’s health care and research by focusing on improvements in three areas, including $45 million for critical infrastructure and facilities, $25 million for leading-edge pediatric research and $5 million for innovative programs.

“As the only hospital in Manitoba with specialized, acute pediatric services, and the largest child-focused health research centre on the prairies, nearly every family in the province is touched by the excellence in care, education, and research at HSC Children’s and CHRIM,” said Kirsten McConnell, campaign co-chair.

“As moms, we know how important this is for all families and are so proud to support Better Futures.”

Manitobans can donate to the campaign by visiting goodbear.ca.