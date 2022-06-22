Former Winnipeg Mayor Glen Murray Running Again

Former Winnipeg mayor Glen Murray wants his old job back.

The seasoned municipal and provincial politician announced his candidacy Wednesday at City Hall.

“I’ve been blessed with opportunities and experiences within Winnipeg and across the country that have strengthened my knowledge and ability to serve the public,” Murray said.

“I’ve fostered collaboration throughout my career and I believe Winnipeggers deserve this kind of commitment from their mayor to work with other levels of government, business and the non-profit sector. There is still a lot of work to do to get a better deal for our city so we can prosper and succeed. That’s why I’m running for Mayor of Winnipeg.”

Murray, who was Winnipeg’s first openly gay mayor, served from 1998 to 2004. He also served three terms as the city councillor for Fort Rouge before running for the mayorship.

Following his time at the civic level, Murray spent time in the private sector before being elected to Ontario’s Liberal Party, where he oversaw portfolios in the environment and climate change from 2010 to 2017. He also ran for the federal Green Party in 2020, but lost the bid.

Murray becomes the 11th candidate for Winnipeg mayor. The other candidates include Idris Ademuyiwa Adelakun, Rana Bokhari, Christopher Clacio, Scott Gillingham, Shaun Loney, Jenny Motkaluk, Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Rick Shone, Desmond Thomas and Don Woodstock.

The civic election is on October 26, 2022.