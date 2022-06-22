Indigenous Garden to Be Planted in Downtown Winnipeg

On the second official day of summer, the eighth annual Indigenous Garden will be planted today in downtown Winnipeg.

The garden will be rooted at Air Canada Window Park as part of an initiative by the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ and APTN.

The garden will showcase a variety of Indigenous plants, along with on-site signage to give visitors an opportunity to learn more about the plants and their importance to Indigenous life and culture.

“The Indigenous Garden celebrates and shares Indigenous culture and traditions downtown, and is a step towards reconciliation,” said Pamela Hardman, director of marketing, engagement and communications for the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

“It’s especially meaningful to have this event during National Indigenous History Month—a time to recognize the achievements and diversity of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples.”

Plants in the garden will include yarrow, sweetgrass, prairie sage, wild bergamot, false sunflower, tufted hairgrass, blue fescue, Solomon’s seal, and lily of the valley, which will join the junipers already in the garden.