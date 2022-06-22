Manitoba Seeks Feedback on COVID Vaccine for Young Kids

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is looking for feedback on COVID-19 vaccines for children aged six months to four years.

Canada is expected to approve the vaccine for this age group this summer, following the recent lead of the United States.

The province has launched a survey to gauge feedback from Manitobans, particular parents and caregivers.

“Many Manitoba parents have been eagerly awaiting this next phase of our vaccination campaign,” said Health Minister Audrey Gordon. “This survey will help us ensure we are offering the vaccine at convenient locations and parents and caregivers can easily access the information and resources they need.”

The survey also asks for Manitobans’ perspectives on the current COVID-19 vaccination strategy for children aged five to 17 and for the general public overall.

The survey will be open until Wednesday, July 13.