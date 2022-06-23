Brandon Police Receive $211K for Equipment, Safety Initiatives

The Manitoba government is providing $211,000 to the Brandon Police Service to fund crime prevention and safety initiatives.

The funding is through the Criminal Property Forfeiture program and will also allow the BPS to purchase new equipment and investigational tools.

“The 2022 funds will support our police service with training, technology and equipment that will ensure better community safety for years to come,” said BPS Chief Wayne Balcaen.

“It is always greatly satisfying to see finances removed from individuals engaged in unlawful activities and shared with police services to ensure we remain ‘Committed to Community Safety’.”

The nearby RM of Cornwallis police force will also receive $7,000 for in-car computer technology.