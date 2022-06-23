Second Person Injured in Red River Ex Shooting

A second person was injured in a Monday evening shooting at the Red River Ex.

Police were notified Tuesday that an 11-year-old boy was struck by a bullet in his lower body while with his mother.

During the chaos of the incident, the mother got her son to safety and immediately transported him to hospital. He was treated for a gunshot wound and the police were later notified.

The boy was unknown to the parties involved in the shooting, which also included a 16-year-old boy being hit and rushed to hospital.

The three teens who were previously arrested in the incident have been charged with an additional offence of aggravated assault. They remain in custody.