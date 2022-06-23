Police Watchdog Probing In-Custody Death

The Independent Investigation Unit is looking into an in-custody death that occurred early Thursday in Winnipeg.

Police were called to a location at around 12:30 a.m. for a well-being check of a male. As officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, he suffered a self-inflicted knife wound.

Police tried to restrain the suspect to prevent further injury to himself and officers by using a Taser. Emergency first aid was rendered before he was transported to the Health Sciences Centre and succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses who have information or video footage are asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.